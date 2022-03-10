Grandview Heights man sentenced to 5 years probation for alleged sexual contact with 8-year-old girl

Russell Sexton will have to register as a Tier 1 sex offender. If Sexton violates his probation, he will go to prison for 17 months.

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Grandview Heights man pleaded no contest in connection to a gross sexual imposition charge accusing him of having sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl.

Russell Sexton, 52, pleaded no contest to the fourth-degree felony on Tuesday. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but an admission that the facts are true in what was alleged in the indictment.

Sexton was sentenced to five years of probation on Tuesday.

The City of Grandview Heights said Franklin County Children Services notified Grandview Heights police last summer about the alleged offense that was reported to have happened in 2015.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court documents, Sexton touched the girl, who was 8 years old at the time, inappropriately over her clothes.

Sexton admitted to the touching in an interview with detectives but he couldn't remember details because of his level of intoxication.

Both the assistant prosecuting attorney and the defendant's attorney recommended the probation sentence.