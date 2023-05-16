'Gotta be quicker': Suspect sought by Newark police comments on his own wanted poster

A 20-year-old wanted on a probation violation told reportedly police they almost had him and they "gotta be quicker than that."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man wanted by the Newark Division of Police commented on his own wanted poster on Facebook Tuesday.

Police are searching for 20-year-old Tanner Rhinehart, who has multiple warrants for a probation violation and a traffic offense.

The agency posted on its Facebook page asking for help in locating Rhinehart.

Rhinehart commented on the post saying "Y’all almost had [me] the other day you gotta be quicker than that."

He commented again asking what he would get if he turned himself in.

Police told 10TV they do believe it really was Rhinehart commenting on the post.