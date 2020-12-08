Columbus city and community leaders address increase in violence

This will be the third time this summer the mayor will hold a press conference to address recent violence.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the third time this summer, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is holding a press conference to address recent violence in the city.

There have been 84 homicides in Columbus in 2020 as of August 10.

That year-to-date total is more than the 81 for the same time frame in 2017 when there was a record 143 homicides.

Felonious assaults are also up from the record-setting year by more than 200.

On July 13, Ginther said, "We must hold those responsible for these senseless acts of violence accountable. This is our collective concern. It will take each of us working together to stop the violence."

On June 27, he urged community involvement to help curb the violence