Mayor Ginther, city leaders to address violence as Columbus nears record homicide number

COLUMBUS, Ohio — City leaders plan to hold a press conference to discuss the violence in Columbus as the city nears a record number of homicides for one year.

A press conference with Mayor Andrew Ginther, Council President Shannon Hardin, Department of Neighborhoods Director Carla Williams-Scott and Columbus Division of Police Commander Smith Weir will speak at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The press conference can be seen in a player above or on the 10TV Facebook page.

There have been more than 130 homicides in Columbus this year.

Overall, there have been more than 1,600 shootings, stabbings and other felonious assaults in the city in 2020.