COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after being shot Saturday night, according to Columbus police.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Gilbert Street, north of East Livingston Avenue, at 8:05 p.m.

Medics took one person to Grant Medical Center. Police confirmed the person was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

Detectives are still looking for a suspect.