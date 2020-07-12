'I'm really hurting': Friend of man fatally shot by Franklin County deputy wants answers in shooting

Casey Goodson Jr. was shot and killed on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A friend of the man who was shot by a Franklin County deputy last week is speaking out days after the fatal shooting.

“I’m really hurting, my family's hurting, my sisters hurt. We were not expecting any news like that,” Chelsy Henderson said.

Henderson said her younger sister, Niah, was dating 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. for over a year.

Goodson Jr. was killed on Friday in north Columbus near Ferris Road and Estates Place.

Henderson said from what she knew, he was easy to get along with.

“Tank was selfless and he never asked anyone for anything,” Henderson said.

She said adding to the pain of losing Goodson are the unanswered questions surrounding his death.

“I believe his family’s story,” Henderson said.

The family’s attorney said Goodson came back from a dentist appointment Friday, was carrying food, unlocked the front door and as he entered, he was shot.

The Columbus Division of Police said the Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy, Jason Meade, who was working as a member of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force on Friday, reported seeing a man with a gun.

The U.S. Marshal’s service said the man was waving the gun at deputies.

“There’s no way,” Henderson said.

She said it would be out of character for him to wave a gun at officers.

“For one, Casey was very responsible with his weapons. He was a licensed carrier. He knew the laws,” Henderson said.

The Columbus police report continues to say after the gun was seen, there were some verbal exchanges and the deputy fired at Goodson Jr.

For Henderson, she’s just in shock with all of this.