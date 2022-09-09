Columbus police attempting to ID person of interest in sexual assault of minor

The incident happened in the area of West Broad Street and Dakota Avenue around 3 a.m. on Sept. 4.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for help identifying a person of interest in the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

The incident happened in the area of West Broad Street and Dakota Avenue in Franklinton around 3 a.m. on Sept. 4.

Police said officers were called to the area and spoke with the girl, who told officers the suspect sexually assaulted her inside a vehicle.

Police provided surveillance photos of a man they are attempting to identify from a United Dairy Farmers in the area.