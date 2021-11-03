x
Franklin County Sheriff's Office looking to ID two home burglary suspects

Images of two people suspected of breaking into a home on Talbert Drive in Truro Township on March 9, 2021.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify two home burglary suspects.

The sheriff's office said one of the suspects went into a home on Talbert Drive in Truro Township between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Detectives said he went into the home through a back window and left through the front door.

A short time later, the sheriff's office said he returned with another suspect and both walked in through the front door.

They left carrying a bag full of items, according to the sheriff's office

The first suspect has light skin, long hair, a mustache, hair on his chin and tattoos on his hands.  He was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a tan knit hat and black shoes.

The second suspect was wearing a tan knit hat,a green Columbia coat, black jeans and boots.

If anyone has information on the suspects, they are asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 614-525-3350.