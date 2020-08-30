The identities of the deceased have not been released.

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Shaker Heights Police Department is investigating the deaths of four people Sunday.

Officials responded to a home in the 18000 block of South Woodland Road just after 2:00 p.m. to perform a welfare check. Once inside, police found the bodies of four people including two adults and two teens.

and officials have not given a specific cause of death. There were no signs of forced entry at the home, police report.