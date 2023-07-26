Former treasurer representing Columbus school employees pleads guilty to misappropriating funds

Phelton Woods, 72, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud, according to Kenneth Parker, the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former treasurer of the Columbus School Employees Association pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Wednesday for misappropriating more than $60,000 in funds.

Court documents say Woods wrote 359 unauthorized checks from the CSEA checking account to himself, which included some forged signatures. He also wrote 16 unauthorized checks to a relative, who has no connection to CSEA. Woods also made 38 unauthorized cash withdrawals. All of the actions took place between December 2009 and June 2016.

Woods agreed to pay restitution to CSEA's insurance company. CSEA is the union which represents non-teaching staff at Columbus City Schools, such as bus drivers, custodians and other staff members.

A federal grand jury indicted woods last year.

Bank fraud is punishable by up to 30 years in prison, but the court will determine a sentence based on federal sentencing guidelines and the results of a pre-sentence investigation conducted by the court, Parker's office said.

