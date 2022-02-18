Former Pickerington police officer charged with endangering children

Dean Brown, once Pickerington’s longest-serving patrol officer, pleaded guilty to one count of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Pickerington police officer, once named officer of the year for the department, pleaded guilty this week to criminal charges.

Dean M. Brown, 54, was charged with endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Monday, Brown entered a guilty plea.

According to Fairfield County Municipal Court records, Brown engaged in inappropriate contact with the victim during the month of February 2018, when he was still employed as an officer. 10TV is not revealing any other details of the crime to protect the identity of the victim.

10TV has been following developments in this case since first learning about a potential investigation in April 2021.

Pickerington police confirm Brown was placed on paid administrative leave on March 2, 2021. He remained on paid leave until he retired on Sept. 1, 2021.

In his nearly 30 years with the department, he received numerous commendations and positive reviews. He was the longest-serving patrol officer and was named officer of the year in 2016.

Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney had not yet heard of Brown’s guilty plea when contacted by 10TV on Friday. He said, once the department was alerted to the allegations by the Lancaster Police Department last year, Brown was immediately placed on leave.

Chief Cheney kept up with the investigation until Brown retired from the department.

“Throughout the time he was an officer, he was an exemplary officer, and there was nothing regarding these allegations or any other allegations, no complaints whatsoever,” the chief said.

Brown is due to be sentenced on March 7. A first-degree misdemeanor in Ohio carries a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail. As part of his plea, Brown also agreed to give up his Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy certificate.