Former Ohio State player Terrelle Pryor accused of assaulting girlfriend, throwing pumpkins at her SUV

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Former Ohio State quarterback and NFL player Terrelle Pryor was arrested Wednesday and charged after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and throwing pumpkins at her vehicle, according to Pennsylvania court records.

Pryor was arrested in Westmoreland County, which is southeast of Pittsburgh.

In Oct. 2020, Pryor and his girlfriend, Shalaya Briston, both pleaded guilty in a stabbing incident in Pittsburgh in Nov. 2019. Briston pleaded guilty to simple assault after Pryor was stabbed while he pleaded guilty to harassment.

According to a court filing, police were called to a dispute between Pryor and Briston at a home around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

When the officer arrived, Briston told him she and Pryor were at a bar together, left and both returned to the home.

Pryor went inside while she left, driving to another bar.

Briston told police Pryor began calling and texting her, leading to an argument.

Pryor allegedly called her 50 times and sent more than 30 unanswered text messages.

Briston told the officer she stopped answering his messages, left the bar and returned to the home again.

When she arrived, she went to the deck and was scared to go inside because Pryor was there.

Pryor eventually came outside and began shoving Briston. Court records say he hit her in the head and face.

Police said she had inflammation, redness and bruising to her left eye.

Briston said Pryor threw a deck chair at the woman as she ran to her SUV.

Pryor then threw pumpkins at the vehicle, damaging the windshield.

This led Briston to call 911.

Pryor denied hitting his girlfriend but admitted to throwing the pumpkins, according to what the officer said in the complaint.

Pryor is charged with a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault. He is also facing summary charges, which are less than a misdemeanor, of harassment and criminal mischief.

Pryor was arraigned on Wednesday during a video conference from the Westmoreland County Jail and was released.