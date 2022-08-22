Former Ohio State football player charged with kidnapping, robbery in Tennessee

According to an affidavit, Marcus Williamson kidnapped the woman and forced her to withdraw $500 at an ATM.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Ohio State football player has been charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman in Tennessee last week.

According to an affidavit, a woman told the Memphis Police Department an unknown man kidnapped her and took her wallet and phone on Aug. 18. The victim told police the man, identified as 23-year-old Marcus Williamson, forced her to drive him to an ATM where he gave the victim her debit card back. Williamson then told the woman to withdraw $500 from the ATM, which she did.

Williamson told the woman to get out of her vehicle and drove off, according to the affidavit.

Authorities found the woman's vehicle being driven by Williamson the following day, pulling into a car wash. Williamson exited the vehicle and was seen throwing away items into a trash can before officers arrested him, the affidavit says.

Officers pulled the items out of the trash can and confirmed they belonged to the victim.

Police presented a six-person photo lineup to the victim who identified Williamson as the individual officers arrested as the person who kidnapped, robbed and carjacked her.

Among the items pulled out of the trash at the car wash was a room key for a hotel in Memphis. Officers executed a search warrant at the hotel room and found Williamson's identification, the affidavit says.

10TV searched public records and the affidavit which confirmed the Williamson who was arrested in this incident is the same as the Ohio State football player.

Williamson, a Westerville native, played five seasons with the Buckeyes from 2017-2021. He played defensive back and was a part of four consecutive Big Ten championship teams and two teams that made it to the College Football Playoffs.