Former nurse indicted on charges in connection to man's death at Lewis Center nursing home

A lawsuit says Paul Mowery was found dead at the Capri Gardens nursing center in May 2021.

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — A Delaware County nurse charged with reckless homicide in connection to a patient's death was let go on her own recognizance on Friday.

According to a wrongful death lawsuit, Luana Mowery's husband, Paul, was living at the Capri Gardens in Lewis Center - a rehab and nursing center. Capri Gardens is managed by Foundations Health Solutions, which was named in the lawsuit along with Cardinal Delaware, Inc.

The lawsuit says Mowery was a long-term care patient at the facility and a tracheostomy patient who depended on oxygen therapy.

On the morning of May 20, 2021, Mowery was found blue and unresponsive. The lawsuit says his tracheostomy mask was not on him. Mowery was pronounced dead a short time later.

The lawsuit, which was filed in December 2021, says an investigation revealed the last person to enter Mowery's room was a licensed practical nurse, later identified as Aminata Fofana.

Fofana allegedly went into Mowery's room, disconnected and removed his mask because it was soiled. However, she left the room and did not re-apply a new tracheostomy mask, according to the lawsuit.

A grand jury indicted Fafano on reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter in April.

Fofana and the companies named in the lawsuit deny the allegations made against them.

The former nurse was arraigned on the charges and released on her own recognizance on Friday, promising to attend all future court hearings and not violate the law.