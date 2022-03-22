Former Newark Catholic teacher sentenced to 28 months in prison for inappropriately touching students

Donald Schaefer inappropriately touched two victims between 2018 and 2020, according to the Licking County assistant prosecutor.

NEWARK, Ohio — A former Newark Catholic teacher was sentenced to more than two years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to the Newark Advocate.

According to Licking County Common Pleas Court records, four other counts of gross sexual imposition and a count of voyeurism were dismissed against 63-year-old Donald Schaefer in exchange for the guilty pleas, the paper reported.

Assistant Licking County Prosecutor Cliff Murphy said Schaefer had one victim at his Licking County home between September 2018 and June 2020. Murphy said Schaefer inappropriately touched the victim, who was born in 2001, multiple times even after he pushed Schaefer's hand away.

During another incident with a victim born in 1999, Murphy said Schaefer had the victim in a hot tub at his home where Schaefer inappropriately touched him despite the victim telling Schaefer to stop.

Schaefer agreed with the facts but said the timeline is incorrect and the individuals were not students at the time of the incidents.

Schaefer was sentenced to 28 months in prison, according to the newspaper. When he gets out of prison, he must register as a Tier I sex offender.

The Catholic Diocese of Columbus released a statement last year to 10TV at the time of Schaefer's indictment:

"Mr. Don Schaefer resigned from his position as a teacher at Newark Catholic High School in January, 2020. This followed an investigation by the Diocese of Columbus into complaints made against him about boundary violations and for reasons which include failure to abide by Diocesan safe environment policies."

A spokesperson for the Diocese sent another statement to 10TV on the same day: