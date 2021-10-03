Former NASCAR driver killed in Georgia shooting

According to police, the suspected shooter is accounted for.

ATHENS, Ga. — A former NASCAR driver and the son of a co-founder of Zaxby's was killed in a double shooting in Athens Saturday evening.

Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a shooting at approximately 8:44 p.m. at the 200-block of Morton Avenue in the Five Points neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old John Wes Townley, of Athens, and a 30-year-old woman shot.

Authorities said both were transported to the hospital where Townley died due to his injuries. Authorities have not yet released the identity or condition of the woman shot.

According to Athens-Clarke County Police, the "suspected shooter" is accounted for and there is not a threat to public safety.

"It is believed that the involved parties were known to each other," Athens-Clarke County Police said.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

According to NBC Sports, Townley competed in NASCAR from 2008-2016. He took part in 110 Camping World Truck Series races and 76 Xfinity races.