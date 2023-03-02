Former Galion City Schools athletic trainer indicted on child pornography charge

Jon Vitello, 38, of Marion, was arrested after the Marion Police Department was alerted by Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to possible crimes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former athletic trainer at Galion City Schools accused of a crime involving child pornography has been indicted, according to Marion County Common Pleas court records.

Jon Vitello, 38, of Marion, was indicted on March 8 on four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Vitello was arrested by the Marion Police Department earlier this month after they were alerted by Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to possible crimes.

According to police, officers acted quickly to investigate the incident due to Vitello’s employment at Galion City Schools. He worked in the district for five years and was a contracted employee through a local healthcare provider.

Police say that despite his proximity to children at the school, detectives have not found evidence that suggests he was engaged in inappropriate or illegal activity involving students.

Galion City School District Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said in a statement to parents that while there is no evidence of inappropriate contact with any Galion students, Vitello did save photos from social media sites. Police indicted to Allerding that at least one photo is from a Galion athletic event posted by Galion Tigers Athletics.

In the statement, Allerding wrote, “I am sharing some serious and concerning news we received today regarding an athletic trainer that had been working in our schools. We learned this morning that now-former Athletic Trainer, Jon Vitello, was arrested for possession of images considered exploitive of children. The Galion City School District is cooperating with Marion Police Department in an ongoing investigation that is taking place at this time. It goes without saying that we are disturbed and disgusted by the allegations.”

Alldering also wrote that Vitello will no longer be working for the school district in any capacity or have access to Galion buildings or events.

Vitello’s charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor is a second-degree felony and sentencing guidelines are between two and eight years in prison per count.