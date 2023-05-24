Former Columbus teacher who took explicit videos of students pleads guilty

Justin Foley, 47, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court of Columbus to sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Columbus Alternative High School teacher who took videos of female students for seven years pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Justin Foley, 47, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court of Columbus to sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography, both of which are felonies.

In August 2022, the Delaware Police Department received a tip from the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about a Google account owned/operated by Foley. The account contained 46 suspected children pornography image files, several of them being teenage girls between 12 and 16 years old.

Delaware County Common Pleas records say Google produced the full account data and authorities found over 5,000 images of child abuse material and 166 video files of a voyeuristic nature.

The videos were apparently recorded in department stores around Columbus, downtown public areas, near Ohio Wesleyan University, downtown Delaware and outside of Conger Elementary School.

In September 2022, Foley admitted to authorities he downloaded and transferred the images to an external hard drive and uploaded them to the Google account. He also admitted to recording "up-skirt" type videos of students at his school for seven years.

Columbus City Schools hired Foley in 2013 and he was a science/AP teacher at the school.

It has not been determined when Foley will be sentenced.

