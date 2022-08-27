Former central Ohio superintendent charged with kidnapping 2 children in West Virginia

William Morrison, a former superintendent of Hamilton Local Schools, is charged with two counts of kidnapping.

HUNTINGTON, West Virginia — Authorities in West Virginia arrested a former central Ohio school superintendent who allegedly attempted to kidnap two children into his vehicle this month.

William Morrison, 59, of Huntington, West Virginia, was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping in connection to an incident that happened on Aug. 17.

Police said a 9-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were approached by a dark-colored Subaru Forester. The man inside the vehicle, later identified as Morrison, lured the children inside the vehicle after offering them $20 each to babysit his 4-year-old child for him, according to court documents.

When the vehicle approached an intersection, Morrison asked the boy to get out to inspect a tire. After the boy exited the vehicle, the man drove off with the girl still inside. Court records state that the boy cried and screamed, fearing that he was going to die.

The girl started crying and begged Morrison to let her out of the vehicle which he did not comply with. Once she started to cry, Morrison increased his offer from $20 to $100, according to court documents.

The 12-year-old was able to open a passenger door and exit the vehicle. Neither child was injured in the incident.

After gathering vehicle and suspect information, detectives conducted two search warrants at Morrison’s residence in Huntington and at an apartment in Barboursville, West Virginia.

Authorities later arrested Morrison. Police said more charges against him are possible.

Morrison was the former superintendent of the Hamilton Local School District. He was fired in 2017 after officers found a suspected crack pipe and crack rock in his vehicle during a traffic stop in west Columbus.