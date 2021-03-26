Former Buckeye, Saints' Marshon Lattimore arrested on weapons charge in Cleveland

Marshon Lattimore was arrested on preliminary charges of receiving stolen property and failing to inform an officer he was carrying a concealed weapon.

CLEVELAND — New Orleans Saints and former Ohio State Buckeye cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday.

According to records, Cleveland police stopped a vehicle Lattimore was a passenger in for traffic violations.

Police say Lattimore had a loaded handgun that was reported stolen out of a Cleveland suburb.

The former Buckeye played two seasons in 2015 and 2016 for Ohio State before being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints.