Former Athens Metro Housing Authority director sentenced to prison for stealing over $2M

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The former director of the Athens Metro Housing Authority was sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison after she was found guilty of stealing more than $2 million over the course of nearly eight years.

Jodi Rickard, 56, was sentenced on June 20 after she pleaded guilty of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft in office, aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more, telecommunications fraud, tampering with evidence and tampering with records.

According to Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn, Rickard took $2,325,395.12 while employed by the Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority and changed records to conceal the theft.

The theft is believed to have taken place from Jan. 1, 2015 through Dec. 9, 2022.

The office of the Ohio State Auditor led the investigation into Rickard following an anonymous tip regarding theft from the AMHA.

“Prosecutor Blackburn and SIU have a strong track record of working together to ensure justice is served when public officials lie, cheat, or steal from Ohio’s taxpayers. This is just one more example of someone who thought they could outsmart law enforcement, but instead face time behind bars,” Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber said.

In addition to paying off her mortgage, the prosecutor’s office said that Rickard has taken numerous vacations, spending large sums of money during those vacations, installed an in-ground pool and purchased numerous other material items.

The judge ordered Rickard to forfeit her Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation accounts to be paid toward restitution. She was also ordered to forfeit her residence, 50% of marital assets in bank accounts and all bank accounts owned solely by her as well as anything physical that was purchased with the stolen money.