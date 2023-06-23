Report: Florida man, 18, stabs mother in argument over life choices, dog's health

Charles Soutier is charged with attempted felony murder, according to booking records.

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — An 18-year-old man was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores after he was accused of stabbing his mother multiple times over an argument about their dog's health issues, outlets report.

Officers responded to a 911 call from Soutier's mother in the area of South Atlantic Avenue and found Soutier reportedly walking toward them with his hands in the air, WKMG-TV reported. He was immediately taken into custody and Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety heard his side of the story.

According to a report obtained by WKMG-TV, Soutier told detectives that he and his mother argued a night prior about the dog defecating on its pee pads and his mother told him he needed to get his life together. He allegedly told authorities the argument "angered him to the point he wanted to stab her" and picked out a knife from a knife block for a later time.

Another argument ensued Thursday, Soutier told authorities. This time it was about his life choices and the dog, WKMG-TV reports. That's when Soutier reportedly grabbed the knife and began stabbing his mom's left shoulder, the report said.

Authorities said he stabbed her three times. Soutier allegedly told police that he premeditated the stabbing, reiterating that he meant to stab his mother at some point after Wednesday night's argument. According to reports, he wanted to only scare his mother but then said he'd kill her if she fought back.