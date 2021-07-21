Fishers police identify woman accused of defecating in yards

Neighbors in the Windermere neighborhood say the woman carries her own toilet paper, but leaves her messes behind.

FISHERS, Ind. — "We call her 'the pooper.' We have lots of names for her," said Angie Kiley in Fishers' Windemere neighborhood.

Kiley's talking about the woman recently caught on someone's doorbell camera, going to the bathroom in a yard. Residents say it happened last summer and is happening again.

"We have found her droppings in our yards. She carries her own toilet paper and she just leaves the toilet paper behind with her droppings," Monique Miller explained.

"Last week, or the week before, she did it in three or four different yards down the street — every other yard," Kiley added.

"I've not personally witnessed the pooper," said Garrett Cupp.

No one has to. Neighbors know the signs, even beyond the obvious one or two.

"The toilet paper is the calling card. So we know when we see that, that she’s been around," Kiley said.

Thursday, Fishers Police said they identified the woman responsible. Police did not reveal her identity, but did say they encouraged her to seek professional assistance.

Suspicious Activity Update: Fishers police have identified the person responsible for defecating in yards located in the... Posted by Fishers Police Department on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Neighbors believe she is a jogger.

"They can’t really do anything until they catch her you know, but it's gross," said Erica Haines. "It does happen. I've been a runner my whole life and it does happen, but you just plan for it."

Police said criminal charges could still be filed in the future.

"I know runners, this tends to happen if they run long distances, but this is an every day occurrence," Miller said, saying she’s all for exercising, but thinks maybe this person needs to reconsider where they're working out. "Maybe she needs to get a treadmill," Miller added.

"I think she likes to do her business outdoors where everyone can maybe see," Kiley said.

Neighbors aren’t happy about the cleanup.

"We don't want to leave it there, so we just pick it up, and it's a problem," Miller said.

"At least she could bring a bag like the rest of us do when we're walking our dogs," Cupp added.