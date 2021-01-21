Police looking for man who robbed a Fifth-Third bank in west Columbus

The robbery happened at the bank located inside the Kroger on Soldano Boulevard.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man robbed a Fifth-Third Bank located inside a Kroger Wednesday afternoon.

Columbus police say the suspect walked into the Kroger on Soldano Boulevard and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The teller gave the suspect an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect left the store and drove off in a White Ford Flex.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid 30s, 6'0" and weighs about 170 pounds.