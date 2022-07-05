x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

FCSO: Man found asleep in car with loaded AK-style rifle, drugs, ski mask

The sheriff's office said says on July 1, 26-year-old Douglas Hudson was found sleeping in the running vehicle, which was still in drive, on West Broad Street.
Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies confiscated several loaded weapons, cocaine and marijuana from a man they say was found asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle last week in western Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says on July 1, 26-year-old Douglas Hudson was found sleeping in the running vehicle, which was still in drive, on West Broad Street near Grener Avenue.

According to court documents, the deputy found a firearm in the passenger seat and found a bag of foil containing marijuana.

Deputies found two more firearms and a bag of cocaine after searching the car, court documents say. One of the weapons was an AK-style rifle, according to the sheriff's office.

A scale and a ski mask were also found, court records say.

Hudson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, which is a felony. Hudson posted bond on July 2 and was released from jail.

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage ⬇️

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

'Put these guns down': Man frustrated after car damaged in deadly east Columbus shooting