FCSO: Man found asleep in car with loaded AK-style rifle, drugs, ski mask

The sheriff's office said says on July 1, 26-year-old Douglas Hudson was found sleeping in the running vehicle, which was still in drive, on West Broad Street.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies confiscated several loaded weapons, cocaine and marijuana from a man they say was found asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle last week in western Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says on July 1, 26-year-old Douglas Hudson was found sleeping in the running vehicle, which was still in drive, on West Broad Street near Grener Avenue.

According to court documents, the deputy found a firearm in the passenger seat and found a bag of foil containing marijuana.

Deputies found two more firearms and a bag of cocaine after searching the car, court documents say. One of the weapons was an AK-style rifle, according to the sheriff's office.

A scale and a ski mask were also found, court records say.