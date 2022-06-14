Upper Arlington dad ordered to pay families of students who got sick eating marijuana edibles at school

Scott Macre was sentenced Tuesday on three charges related to the April 22 incident that sent five students from school to the hospital.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Upper Arlington father who pleaded guilty last month to three charges connected to an incident at his daughter’s school learned his sentence today in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Scott Macre, 43, pleaded guilty in May to one count of inducing panic, obstructing official business, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

According to court records, Macre’s 10-year-old daughter brought 50-milligram tablets of THC edibles to Windermere Elementary School on April 22. She had found them in her family’s kitchen and thought they were leftover candies from Easter.

She reportedly shared them with four of her friends and all were sent to the hospital from the school’s cafeteria, displaying signs of “impairment, nausea, hallucinations, and elevated heart rates.”

Judge James P. O’Grady read two victim impact statements from two of the families of students who got sick at Tuesday’s sentencing.

“Every night when our daughter lays down her head she no longer will allow us to shut her door,” the judge read. “Since the event took place on April 22 her door remains open for fear she will re-live the hallucinations.”

“School is no longer safe in her mind,” he continued.

Macre himself spoke, apologizing to the children, families, community, and his own family.

“I am truly sorry for all of the worry and the turmoil that you experienced,” Macre said.

Macre was ordered to pay court fees plus a $300 fine for the inducing panic charge as well as $5,000 restitution to the families affected. That money would be divided, each receiving $1,250 at most.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail that was suspended for two years pending community control.

For the obstruction charge, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail that was suspended for two years pending community control.