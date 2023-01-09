Police: Man found dead in north Columbus apartment after shooting

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Riverview Drive just west of Olentangy River Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead after a reported shooting in north Columbus Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Riverview Drive just west of Olentangy River Road just before 10:15 a.m.

The Columbus Division of Police arrived at the scene and discovered the victim inside an apartment.

He was pronounced dead at 10:23 a.m. Police have not identified him at this time.

Information on a possible suspect was not immediately available. Police said detectives with the homicide unit are conducting an investigation.