Police say the victim was pronounced dead at 12:12 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a reported shooting in north Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 5800 block of North Meadows Boulevard just south of East Dublin Granville Road around 12:04 p.m.

