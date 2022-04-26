Police: Employee killed in shooting at north Columbus barbershop

Police identified the victim as 51-year-old Lawrence Jefferson, an employee at Executive Barber Salon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting inside a north Columbus barbershop on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 5800 block of North Meadows Boulevard just south of East Dublin Granville Road around 12:04 p.m.

The suspect walked into Executive Barber Salon and shot a 51-year-old male employee, according to police.

Family members identified the man who died and police later confirmed his name was Lawrence Jefferson.

Jefferson's family told 10TV he had only been working at the shop for a month. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect then took off in an unknown direction. Police said it is too early to tell if this was a random or targeted attack.

Police posted a photo Tuesday afternoon of a person of interest they are looking to identify.

Police said there were two employees in the shop and the other employee was cutting someone’s hair when the shooting occurred.

This is the 37th homicide in Columbus this year.