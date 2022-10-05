Police arrest man charged in fatal shooting at north Columbus barbershop

Jermaine King has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of Lawrence Jefferson.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a man they say shot and killed an employee at a north Columbus barbershop last month.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, 40-year-old Jermaine King has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of 51-year-old Lawrence Jefferson.

According to police, King was identified through video surveillance footage and witness accounts.

The shooting happened inside the Executive Barber Salon located at 5880 N Meadows Blvd. on April 26.

Police said King parked at a nearby apartment complex and exited the vehicle, placing what appeared to be a handgun into his waistband.

King then walked to the barbershop through an alley and entered the business. While inside, police said King shot Lawrence at least two times before fleeing.

Police said there was one other employee in the shop who was cutting someone’s hair when the shooting occurred.

Jefferson's family told 10TV he had only been working at the shop for a month. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This fatal shooting was the 37th homicide in Columbus this year.

King was arrested on Friday and is being held at Franklin County Jail. A $1.2 million bond was set for King during his court appearance Saturday morning.