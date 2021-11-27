x
Crime

'Why would someone do that to another person?': After Thanksgiving murder, family seeks justice and answers

Police say they responded to a call of a person who appeared to be injured just after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

PHOENIX — On a day meant to remember what we are thankful for, a family has been left dealing with a tragedy.

Police said that 27-year-old, Cory "Angel" Rodriguez, was killed walking near a bike path on 44th Street and McDowell Road early Thanksgiving morning.

“I feel like a cannon went right through my chest and took everything out.” Patrica Renteria, Rodriguez's mother, said.

Renteria said Rodriguez was a prankster, who could light up a room with his smile.

“Like sunshine every day,” Renteria said.

The father of two was set to get married to his long-time girlfriend next month. It was a secret he never got to surprise his family with.

On Thanksgiving day, his family said he went to get some drinks at a local convenience store. Then Angel didn't come back and they started to worry.

“Come 5 o'clock and he still wasn’t home,” Renteria said.

Police said that around 9:30 a.m., he was attacked. Police said the injuries were consistent with a homicide.

“He was laying against the wall behind me. I ran from the police officer because I knew that was him,” Renteria said.

On Friday, at that same stretch of wall, the family held a vigil in his memory. To remember a man who should have more life ahead of him.

