Family of woman found dead in Hilltop neighborhood 1 year ago still waiting for justice

Ashley Sweeney was found dead in an Alley on South Terrace Avenue. Police believe the street code of silence is keeping Sweeney's family from getting answers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A vigil was held Monday, marking one year since Ashley Sweeney was found dead in a Hilltop neighborhood. Her pictures are seen on the back of many shirts and the pain is still very real in all her family’s hearts.

10TV attended the vigil, just feet from where her body was found a year ago.

The hardest day for Maria Sweeney, she said, wasn't the day her younger sister Ashley died but rather, the day of her vigil one year later.

"I think it's today, to be honest, because it seems so unreal,” Maria said. “I guess at her funeral [it felt] almost like it didn't happen. And now it's been a year, and now it feels real for me."

Last year, Columbus Police found Ashley’s body in an alley in the 500 block of South Terrace Avenue around 6:20 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:26 a.m. Her murder is still unsolved.

In November, 10 Investigates discovered “No arrest deserts” in Columbus, where murders remain unsolved. Ashley’s is one of those cases.

Maria said her sister lived a rough life with minor criminal charges, drug addiction and prostitution. But she said everyone has their demons.

Feet from where her body was found a year ago, balloons were released Monday in honor of Ashley.

"It's heart-wrenching for our family. Actually, I've cried more today than I did at her funeral,” Maria said.

Detective Gregory Stevens said the “No snitching” street code is to blame for why an arrest hasn’t yet been made.

Back in May, 10TV reported on how Columbus Police changed the way they calculate solve rate with homicides.

“One of the things that I find is in this particular neighborhood, silence is golden If it's not happening to them then they stay out of it,” Detective Stevens said.

He told 10TV that Columbus police have followed up with countless leads that have led to dead- ends.

Ashley’s family is begging anyone who knows anything about her murder to say something.