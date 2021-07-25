Family members seeking help to solve 2018 homicide of 46-year-old man

On April 15, 2018, police found Brent Carr lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for the public's help for answers regarding a 2018 homicide case that happened in the east Columbus area.

On April 15, 2018, detectives were informed of a shooting in the area of East 11th Avenue and Rarig Avenue after 10 p.m.

Officers later found Brent Carr lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds in front of a home on Rarig Avenue.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators learned that at 9:19 p.m., Carr walked alone to the Quick Stop convenience store, located at 2776 East 5th Avenue, to purchase a couple of items.

Police said he had no interactions with any customers besides the clerk while he was inside the store.

Neighbors told police they heard several gunshots outside after 9:30 p.m.

Andre Carr is Brent's brother. He told 10TV Brent moved back to the Columbus area in 2016 to turn his life around.

He stayed in his late grandmother’s home after living on the streets in Los Angeles’s Skid Row neighborhood.

“He started to get jobs with his friends and really just take off his business,” said Andre. “We were really, really looking forward to doing some more positive things in his life before it got cut short.”

Andre said he is not sure what happened after leaving the store before his brother was killed.

“He never met a stranger. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and anyone who met him, loved him,” he said.

Andre is hoping shedding light on the case will help his family heal.

“If you do know anything, please come forward because we are just looking for closure, really,” Andre said. “Whoever did it, personally, you have to live it on your own as a person. I don’t know anyone who can commit a murder and look at themselves in the mirror the next day at themselves and not feel a certain type of way… or live in some type of fear because what goes around comes around.”