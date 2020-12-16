Families, investigators struggling with violent year in Columbus

Columbus police are asking anyone with information on any homicides to come forward.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The violence has continued since Columbus reached a single-year high for homicides in a calendar year in November.

There were three homicides in nine hours on Monday. There have been seven homicides since Dec. 10.

The violence has taken a toll on loved ones and investigators.

“My father was a loving, generous, selfless man who was taken too soon. He was always trying to make everyone feel welcome,” said Sahar Shalash.

Shalash's father, Mohammed, was driving on Southard Drive on Nov. 28 when he crashed.

Investigators realized he was shot. Shalash died from his injuries.

“This was a tremendous loss for all of us, and the entire community,” Sahar said of her father.



With about two weeks left in the year, there are already nearly 20 more homicides so far than in 2017 when there was 143 homicides.

The increasing violence is heartbreaking to families, and investigators alike.

“These investigators take it home with them, they take it very personally. The fact that they can't focus on one case at a time because their load is so heavy, is very unfortunate,” said Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua.



The Columbus Police Homicide Unit has experienced high turnover this year, largely due to the caseload.

According to the Police Executive Research Forum, it is best practice to have a homicide detective investigate four to six cases a year.

There is currently one Columbus police homicide detective with eight cases and another one with seven.

Columbus police are begging for members of the public to help the investigators and the families.

“That is someone's family that is out there suffering. If you have any information, if that was your brother or sister or family member, we would hope if you have information, to give that,” Sgt. Fuqua said.

Families echo that thought, hoping answers will bring them peace.

“We are praying for justice, he deserves justice. We are hoping we get closure on this case,” Shalash said.