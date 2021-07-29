Fairfield County towns seeing increase in car thefts

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said in the last two months there have been nine stolen vehicles, with eight of them being in the northwest part of the county.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — Complacency has become a cause of concern for some Fairfield County towns.

“This is an uptick from our neighborhoods,” Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jerry Feyko said. “Most of these vehicles, if not all of them, have been stolen from neighborhoods.”

Sgt. Feyko says in the last two months there have been nine stolen vehicles. Eight have been from the northwest part of the county in Canal Winchester, Violet Township and Pickerington.

And the reason just might be your fault.

“The majority of what we’re seeing right now from these neighborhoods [is] vehicles are being left unlocked [and] keys are being left in them,” Feyko said.

Thieves are taking anything available from laptops to firearms.

If the keys are inside Sgt. Feyko says the culprits, who are believed to be juveniles, are taking vehicles on joyrides and the vehicles are being recovered anywhere from 24 hours to a week later, mostly in Franklin County.

“What we are gathering is that most of the people feel safe in their neighborhood,” Sgt. Feyko said.

Feyko says it’s second nature to become complacent and it’s easy for people to think and believe “I live in a safe neighborhood.”

“The vast majority of these wouldn’t have happened if you were to have your doors locked,” Feyko said.