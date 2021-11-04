Sheriff: Fairfield County man charged for possessing child pornography

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A Fairfield County man was arrested and charged on child pornography charges on Wednesday.



The Sheriff's investigation bureau received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led to serving a search warrant on South Main Street in the Village of Sugar Grove.



During the search, authorities found numerous sexual images involving children and electronic devices were seized, according to a release.



The suspect, 23-year-old Amit Mohabir, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Fairfield County Jail.



Mohabir was charged with one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material, which is a felony.



Additional charges will be presented to the prosecutor before a grand jury.