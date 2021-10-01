Deputies: Man leaves drugs in background of photo posted to Facebook Marketplace

Sadly, according to the sheriff's office, the catalytic converter is no longer for sale.

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — "Make sure your drugs are not in the background."

That's the lesson a Missouri sheriff's office wants people to learn after one man was arrested for posting an image on social media that they say had a bag of meth in the background.

Stone County Sheriff's Office said the man posted a catalytic converter for sale on Facebook Marketplace but left some incriminating evidence behind the product.

A large bag of meth and syringes sat on the coffee table behind the converter, the sheriff's office said.

When detectives arrived at his home, deputies said there were still 48 grams of meth and a pistol inside.