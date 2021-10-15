Eric Smith granted parole; convicted of brutal murder of 4-year-old in 1993

Eric Smith is currently serving a life sentence for killing Derrick Robie in the Western New York village of Savona.

WOODBOURNE, N.Y. — Child killer Eric Smith has been granted parole.

In a statement from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) it said Smith appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5.

Smith was 13 at the time when he was charged with the brutal murder of 4-year-old Derrick Robie in the Western New York Village of Savona in 1993. Smith was convicted and given a life sentence the next year.