Emily Noble's husband appears in court on murder charges

Matheau Moore was indicted this week in connection with the death of his wife.

The husband of a Westerville woman who was reported missing last year and whose body was found months later is appearing in court today on murder charges.

Matheau Moore was indicted this week in connection with the death of his wife, Emily Noble.

Moore reported Noble missing on May 25, 2020. He told police they had celebrated her 52nd birthday the evening before she disappeared, and, when he woke up the next day, she was gone.

Noble’s body was found on Sept. 16, 2020, in a wooded area near her home. It would be weeks later, in October, that DNA confirmed the body was hers.