Eight-year-old girl shot and killed in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — An eight-year-old girl is dead in Akron after being shot Friday evening, Akron police confirm. They say the little girl was found with a gunshot wound on the 700 block of Roselle Avenue around 11:48 pm. The department says numerous shots fired calls came in from around the home before responding.

Several teens were gathered outside the home when the shooting happened, Akron police say. Detectives believe the suspected shooter was outside the home and fired multiple shots.

The little girl was transported to Akron Children's Hospital where she died.

There are no arrests. Akron police are investigating the matter.