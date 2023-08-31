Second 13-year-old suspect in Easton shooting will be held pending further hearings

Nearly 20 family members were present at the first court appearance Thursday for a 13-year-old charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting at Easton.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 13-year-old charged with murder following the deadly shooting at Easton Town Center appeared in court for the second time Thursday.

This comes after two 13-year-olds were arrested after a 15-year-old was fatally shot at the mall on Sunday evening.

Nearly 20 members of the teen's family were in court with him and his mom sat beside him as he faced the magistrate.

The defense attorney, Crysta Pierson, explained she had to repeat a lot in her discussions with the teen, saying it appeared he didn't seem to grasp what was happening.

"I have spent some time talking to him about this case and this process and I'm finding myself repeating basic legal concepts to explain to him it seems like he's not able to grasp the magnitude of this case,” Pierson said.

It was decided by Magistrate Jeanne Newkirk that the 13-year-old will undergo a competency hearing.

The state asked the teen to be held in juvenile detention for the public’s safety and for the teen’s own safety. The defense did not object.

"There are allegations of threats being made from families on both sides. I have absolutely no verification of any of that but if true, would be enough reason he would be much safer in the JIC at this time,” said Pete Chimbidis, assistant prosecuting attorney of the juvenile division.

Chimbidis said Easton was crowded at the time of the shooting and the danger presented was “unprecedented.”

When the 13-year-old left the courtroom in custody his mother shouted "I love you son" and he responded, "I love you too."