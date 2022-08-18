19-year-old dies days after being shot in east Columbus

Police said 19-year-old Sincere Moore was seated next to a memorial for another shooting victim when he was shot multiple times.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died nearly three days after he was shot in east Columbus last week.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road on Aug. 19 around 9:30 p.m.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Sincere Moore was seated next to a memorial for 21-year-old Lavarr Madison when an unidentified person approached on foot and shot him several times.

Madison was killed at the same location on Aug. 15. Police have issued a warrant for 17-year-old Jaizon Reid in that case.

Moore was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. In an update, police said Moore died from his injuries Sunday evening.

Moore’s death marks the 89th homicide in the city this year.