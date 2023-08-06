Police: 2 dead, another injured after separate east Columbus shootings

The first shooting happened in the 1400 block of East Mound Street at 12:35 p.m. in the South of Main neighborhood. According to the Columbus Division of Police, one person was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police also said a second victim, believed to have been shot at the same location, took themselves to Ohio State East Hospital. Both were later pronounced dead.

While officers were on the scene investigating the shooting, more gunshots were heard nearly an hour later on East Fulton Street and Kelton Avenue. Officers already on the scene responded and found a victim who was taken to the hospital in what police say was “stable” condition.



According to police at the scene, one person is in custody in relation to the second shooting. There is no suspect information for the first shooting at this time. The circumstances leading up to the shootings remain under investigation.



This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV as we gather more information.