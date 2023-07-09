Man found shot to death behind east Columbus building

The victim was pronounced dead at 10:47 a.m. on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found shot to death outside behind a building in east Columbus on Thursday.

Dispatchers received a call about a body that was found in the back of a boarded-up apartment building in the 600 block of South Everett Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, 34-year-old Eric Sankey, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 10:47 a.m.

Detectives are working to figure out the circumstances around Sankey's death.