Woman dies after east Columbus shooting

A woman has died after she was found shot in a convenience store parking lot in east Columbus Saturday night, according to police.

Police officers were called to a report of a shooting along East Broad Street near James Road around 8:40 p.m.

Officers found the woman in a parking lot and medics took her to Mount Carmel East hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 10:05 p.m.

Police told 10TV the woman was injured during a shootout between two groups.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.