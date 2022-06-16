Dublin man pleads guilty to producing, possessing child pornography

Timothy Wright is facing a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Dublin man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to sexually exploiting at least five minors and possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio says 50-year-old Timothy Wright is facing a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison.

Wright admitted to placing a hidden camera in the bathroom of his home, producing pornographic images of two minors.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Wright admitted that he would watch the video feed live to save videos or images of the minors to his phone.

Investigators discovered approximately 27 videos and 152 images from the hidden camera on Wright’s phone.

Wright also admitted to paying for nude images from these three minors and those images were also recovered on his phone.

CashApp and phone records connected the payments for the videos and images to Wright and his company, L&T Trucking. Phone records also indicate Wright allegedly coordinated dates and times to meet with the victims at his Dublin home.