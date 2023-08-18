x
Driver arrested after crashing into Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was arrested after crashing into an elementary school in Columbus early Friday morning.

The driver crashed into Binns Elementary School on Binns Boulevard in the Hilltop neighborhood around 1 a.m.

Police believe the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

A Columbus City Schools spokesperson said its buildings and grounds team will assess the damage and determine what the next steps are.

CCS students return to class for the new academic year on Aug. 23.

