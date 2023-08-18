Driver arrested after crashing into Columbus elementary school

Police believe the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was arrested after crashing into an elementary school in Columbus early Friday morning.

The driver crashed into Binns Elementary School on Binns Boulevard in the Hilltop neighborhood around 1 a.m.

A Columbus City Schools spokesperson said its buildings and grounds team will assess the damage and determine what the next steps are.