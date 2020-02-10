Columbus police looking to identify looting suspects during downtown protests

According to police, multiple suspects broke into and stole property from JSK Carryout at 116 N. High Street around midnight on May 30.

The Columbus Division of Police is asking the public for help identifying people involved in the looting of a downtown business during protests earlier this year.

Police said officers were unable to respond due to the protests and multiple people repeatedly stole from the business for roughly six hours.

Police said they will be releasing images of suspects over the coming weeks who will be charged.

The first is a person wearing a denim jacket with a distinct graphic and the word 'ETERNAL' on the left shoulder.

Police said he can be seen stealing cigarettes and the store's cash register on surveillance video.

You can view other suspect photos released by police below.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Criminal Intelligence Detective M. Lovett at 614-808-5107 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.