Downtown Columbus Charity Newsies statue reportedly vandalized

The statue was dedicated in 2018 to honor the organization, which has been providing clothing to those in need since 1907.
Credit: WBNS-TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A statue in downtown Columbus honoring the Charity Newsies has reportedly been vandalized.

Charity Newsies has been providing clothing to those in need since 1907.

The organization's executive director Subha Lembach told 10TV the damage to the statue, located on East Broad Street near High Street, was noticed Friday morning. It was then reported to the Columbus Division of Police.

Lembach said the newspapers the statue was holding were removed and there were markings on its face.

Lembach said the statue was erected in 2018 to honor the organization's work.

Credit: Subha Lembach

