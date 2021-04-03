DNA analyst explains how 46-year-old cold case in Reynoldsburg was solved

With a tip from a 10TV viewer, investigators were able to solve the death of 15-year-old Lori Nesson.

In December, 10TV aired an update on the death of 15-year-old Lori Nesson. That night, a viewer called Reynoldsburg police with information that helped close the 46-year-old case.

Nesson disappeared on September 28, 1974. Police say she had gone to a high school football game and then a house party. Nesson was last seen walking home just after midnight.

Reynoldsburg police say Nesson’s naked body was found in a ditch on Rosehill Road, but her clothes were scattered across several miles.

On Wednesday, CrimeTracker 10TV's Angela An revealed that information helped investigators ultimately solve the case.



“It was just incredible. I couldn't believe what I was seeing,” said Devonie Herdeman, a forensic scientist in the DNA section of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.



Investigators had a similar case in the area, and through DNA samples, matched Nesson's case to 17-year-old Karen Adams' case.



“I looked at that other case that Reynoldsburg had sent over and pulled up those known samples that we had and I was shocked,” Herdeman said.



Two decades-old cases were solved with the help of a 10TV viewer and the advancement in DNA testing.

Suspects Robert Meyer and Charles Webber were already convicted felons, who have now passed away.



“Considering the level of crime that occurred, I definitely think it's possible these two committed other crimes,” Herdeman said.



Investigators are asking other departments in the area to take a look at similar cold cases from that time.